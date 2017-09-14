501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Ex-NBA player sentenced to…

Ex-NBA player sentenced to prison for selling stolen guns

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 8:26 pm 09/14/2017 08:26pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — An eight-year prison sentence has been handed to a former Boston Celtics player found guilty of receiving guns stolen off a freight train in Chicago.

Nate Driggers was found guilty in April of being a convicted felon in possession of stolen guns.

Evidence presented at trial showed the 44-year-old Driggers bought 30 of 111 Rugers stolen by gang members in 2015 from a rail car parked in a rail yard and quickly resold 29 of them. Only 19 guns have been recovered.

In asking for the maximum sentence of 10 years, prosecutors said Driggers’ actions have contributed to the “very dark place” Chicago finds itself in when it comes to gun violence.

Driggers on Thursday again denied ever selling guns.

Drafted by Celtics in 1996, Driggers appeared in 15 games that season.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?