Convicted killer of NBA star’s grandfather parole-eligible

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 12:41 pm 09/01/2017 12:41pm
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man convicted in the death of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather has become eligible for parole after a judge’s ruling.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David Hall granted a motion Thursday to resentence 29-year-old Rayshawn Denard Banner to life with the possibility of parole. That means he will be eligible for parole in 12 years.

Prosecutors opposed the resentencing.

Banner was 16 when a jury convicted him in 2004 of first-degree murder in the November 2002 death of Paul’s grandfather, 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones. Banner was sentenced to life without parole, as was his brother.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that judges cannot give mandatory life sentences to juveniles. In 2016, the court decided that ruling would be applied retroactively.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

