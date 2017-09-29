201.5
Bulls Markannen day to day with back spasms

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 8:11 pm 09/29/2017 08:11pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen is day to day because of back spasms.

He left practice Friday.

The No. 7 overall pick, Markkanen was acquired along with Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn from Minnesota for Jimmy Butler in a draft-night trade.

The 7-foot Finn averaged 15.6 points and shot over 42 percent on 3-pointers in his lone season at Arizona.

NBA News Sports
