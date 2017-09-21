201.5
Alan Anderson working out, hoping for 1 more NBA call

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 12:51 pm 09/21/2017 12:51pm
NBA veteran Alan Anderson is working out in Las Vegas and hoping for one more call, preferably from his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anderson tells The Associated Press that he has had conversations with several teams about coming back for a ninth NBA season but has yet to firm anything up. The Minneapolis native will turn 35 in October and says he finally feels 100 percent recovered from multiple ankle surgeries in 2015.

Anderson says he would love to play for the Timberwolves, the team he grew up watching before going on to star at Michigan State. The Wolves have two open roster spots but have prioritized finding a backup point guard for more depth at the position with Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

