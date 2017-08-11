501.5
Warriors’ star Durant apologizes for India comments

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 9:00 pm 08/11/2017 09:00pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Basketball star Kevin Durant has issued a half-hearted apology for calling India “20 years behind” and a variety of other comments that were criticized as disparaging to the Asian country.

The Golden State Warriors forward posted messages Friday on Facebook and Twitter to say he is “sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context.”

Durant said he plans to return to India to run more basketball camps and meant no disrespect.

Durant traveled to India recently and spoke about the trip in an interview with interview with The Athletic website published this week.

In the interview, Durant marveled at the “cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere,” the muddy streets and visible poverty. He said, “It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience.”

