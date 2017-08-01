501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Mavericks sign MWC player…

Mavericks sign MWC player of year Clavell from Puerto Rico

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 6:52 pm 08/01/2017 06:52pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed free agent guard Gian Clavell, an undrafted rookie who has played for Puerto Rico’s national team.

Clavell was the Mountain West Conference player of the year at Colorado State last season. He averaged a league-high 20.4 points with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games for the Rams.

The 6-foot-4 Clavell is the second Puerto Rican native with the Mavs, joining guard J.J. Barea. His signing Tuesday came three weeks after Dallas signed 6-11 forward Maxi Kleber, who is from Dirk Nowitzki’s hometown in Wurzburg, Germany.

In five games with the Miami Heat’s summer league team in Las Vegas, Clavell averaged 12.4 points and 1.4 assists. He shot 41 percent from 3-point range and made 11 of 12 free throws.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News NBA News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?