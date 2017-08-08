501.5
Grizzlies’ McLemore out 12 weeks with fractured bone in foot

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:42 pm 08/08/2017 01:42pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore has fractured his right foot in a pickup game and likely won’t be ready for the start of the season.

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that McLemore underwent surgery and would be out “an estimated 12 weeks.”

The Grizzlies said McLemore got injured when he landed on another player’s foot after driving to the basket during a pickup game in Los Angeles. He was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

McLemore, 24, signed with the Grizzlies last month after averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 25.5 minutes in four seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot-5 guard had 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 19.3 minutes per game last season.

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

