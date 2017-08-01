501.5
Golden State Warriors bring back fan favorite JaVale McGee

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 4:01 pm 08/01/2017 04:01pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are keeping all three of their centers from a championship season, re-signing 7-footer JaVale McGee.

The team made the announcement Tuesday but did not disclose details. McGee is a fan favorite for his ability to deliver on alley-oop dunks when Stephen Curry and the others find the sure-handed big man with high lob passes.

McGee emerged as a reliable option off the bench in Steve Kerr’s three-center rotation featuring starter Zaza Pachulia and reserve David West, both of whom also received new contracts.

In Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs, McGee scored a postseason-best 16 points — all in the first half — as Pachulia sat out with a bruised heel. McGee made all seven of his shots in Game 2 of a first-round win against Portland, shooting 18 for 23 in all in the four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers.

Overall, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds playing 9.6 minutes in 77 games with 10 starts while shooting a career-best 65.2 percent.

