Celtics to retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 7:16 pm 08/18/2017 07:16pm
FILE - In this March 8, 2013, file photo, Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce (34) reacts in overtime during the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Boston. The Celtics will retire Pierce’s No. 34 during their Feb. 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The longtime Celtics forward will be the 22nd player so honored–the first since 2003. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34 during their Feb. 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The longtime Celtics forward will be the 22nd player so honored — the first since 2003.

Pierce was drafted by Boston in 1998 and played 15 seasons for the Celtics. Only John Havlicek played longer in a Celtics uniform. Pierce helped the team win its NBA-record 17th title in 2008 and was named the finals MVP.

Pierce is the franchise leader in three-point field goals, free throws and steals and is the Celtics’ No. 2 career scorer with 24,021 points. His number has already been retired by the University of Kansas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

