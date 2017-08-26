501.5
AP sources: Cavaliers reviewing Irving-Thomas trade

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:47 am 08/26/2017 10:47am
File-This may 10, 2017, file photo shows Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) driving to the basket during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston. Following the biggest slight of his NBA career, Thomas will have to prove his worth again. All eyes will be watching how he rebounds after Tuesday’s blockbuster trade. The Celtics sent the two-time All-Star packing from a franchise and city that he’d embraced with every ounce of his 5-foot-9 frame. He’s now bound for Cleveland in exchange for what the Celtics believe is a bigger star, and better point guard, in Kyrie Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing a “deep and thorough” review of their blockbuster trade that sent All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team is not publicly discussing its plans.

The two people say the deal bringing star guard Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland has not been completed. The Cavaliers also get forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick.

Thomas injured his hip during last season’s Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland. The people reached by the AP say the Cavs are continuing to do a medical evaluation on the playmaker.

ESPN reported Friday night that Cleveland is “considering possible ramifications” after Thomas took his physical.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a trade can be voided if a player fails his physical.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

