Alabama gives hoops coach Avery Johnson 2-year extension

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:04 am 08/04/2017 10:04am
FILE - In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Avery Johnson yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference tournament, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson has received a two-year contract extension through 2023. The board of trustees' compensation committee approved the extension on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Johnson will receive $2.9 million annually under the six-year deal. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson has received a two-year contract extension through 2023.

The board of trustees’ compensation committee approved the extension on Friday. Johnson will receive $2.9 million annually under the six-year deal.

The Tide hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in either of Johnson’s first two seasons, but the future seems bright.

Johnson brought in the nation’s No. 6 signing class, touted as the program’s best ever. The group is led by five-star point guard Collin Sexton and four-star shooting guard John Petty.

A former NBA player, Johnson has been head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

The trustees also approved a $75,000 raise to basketball assistant John Pelphrey to $425,000. New baseball coach Brad Bohannon received a five-year deal worth $425,000 annually.

