The Latest: Jrue Holiday gets $126M, 5 year from Pelicans

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 9:06 am 07/01/2017 09:06am
FILE - In this May 6, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, center, passes the ball as Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee (1), Draymond Green (23) and Klay Thompson (11) defend during Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Salt Lake City. A person with knowledge of the decision says Hayward has declined the player-option final year on his contract as expected and will now test the market as an unrestricted free agent. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Agent Jason Glushon said early Saturday that the final year of the deal is at Holiday’s option, adding that incentives could push the contract’s total value to $150 million.

ESPN first reported that the Pelicans and Holiday had a deal.

Holiday averaged 15.4 points in 67 games with the Pelicans last season. In eight NBA seasons in Philadelphia and New Orleans, Holiday has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists.

___

2:55 a.m.

Gordon Hayward will start his free agency tour in Miami on Saturday, potentially on the verge of moving into the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career.

The East could use some more star power.

Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin are staying in the West. Paul George is heading to the West as well, teaming up with reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook after a surprising deal saw Indiana send him to Oklahoma City. And barely an hour into free agency, roughly $600 million in new deals were hammered out and merely awaiting signatures next week when the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends.

The frenzy is underway, and there’s still plenty of moves left.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

