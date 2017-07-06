501.5
The Latest: Grizzlies paying tribute to departing Randolph

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 2:21 pm 07/06/2017 02:21pm
FILE - In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reaches for the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with forward Zach Randolph. The sides came to agreement on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, reuniting Randolph with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, now the coach in Sacramento. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday.

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times Eastern):

2:30 p.m.

Zach Randolph is one of the many NBA faces changing places as a free agent this summer, going from Memphis to Sacramento.

And the Grizzlies couldn’t have responded in classier fashion.

An open letter from Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace and business operations president Jason Wexler to Randolph on Thursday revealed that his No. 50 jersey is being retired by the team, part of many tributes to his time in Memphis.

“Thank you for all the joy and magical moments too numerous to count. Thank you for the energy and excitement you brought each and every night to FedExForum. Thank you for your leadership and service. Thank you for your larger than life impact and for keeping all Memphians warm. Thank you,” the letter said.

Randolph agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings.

