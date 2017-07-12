Reports: Sefolosha agrees to deal with Utah Jazz

501.5
By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 10:00 pm 07/12/2017 10:00pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thabo Sefolosha is coming to Utah to strengthen what’s already one of the NBA’s best defenses.

The swingman has agreed to a deal with the Jazz, according to multiple reports. ESPN first reported Wednesday that Sefolosha would get a two-year, $10.5 million deal.

Sefolosha spent the last three seasons with Atlanta, starting 42 games last season and averaging 7.2 points. The Swiss player was a starter the previous five seasons with Oklahoma City and is regarded as a top defender.

The Jazz allowed the fewest points per game in the NBA last season. They had an opening at forward after losing Gordon Hayward to Boston.

