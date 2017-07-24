501.5
Pistons sign Montero to two-way contract

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 9:25 pm 07/24/2017 09:25pm
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have signed Luis Montero to a two-way contract.

The team announced the deal Monday. The 6-foot-7 Montero played 49 games last season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Reno Bighorns of the NBA G League. He played in 12 NBA games with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015-16, averaging 1.2 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists.

NBA teams are allowed two two-way players on their roster at any time, in addition to the 15-man, regular-season roster.

