Pistons sign Anthony Tolliver, re-sign Reggie Bullock

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 4:03 pm 07/14/2017 04:03pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have signed free agent Anthony Tolliver and have re-signed Reggie Bullock.

Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed.

Tolliver, 32, played in 65 games and made nine starts for the Sacramento Kings last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 22.7 minutes. He also shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

Toliver previously played with Detroit in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. He also has played for San Antonio, Golden State, Portland, Minnesota, Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix.

Bullock, 26, played 31 games and made five starts for the Pistons last season. The swingman averaged 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 15.1 minutes. He also shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

He previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix.

