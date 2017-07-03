Mavs sign former Baylor star Motley as undrafted free agent

DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks have signed undrafted free agent Johnathan Motley of Baylor to a two-way contract with their team in the NBA’s G League.

Motley skipped his senior season with the Bears to enter the draft. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior.

The Houston native is playing for the Mavericks’ summer league team in Orlando. Motley averaged 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in the first two games.

Baylor reached No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the first time in school history during Motley’s final season. The Bears made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four qualifier South Carolina.

