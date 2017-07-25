Magic sign 2nd-round pick Wesley Iwundu

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic have signed second-round pick Wesley Iwundu to a contract.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltmanannounced the deal on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Iwundu was selected No. 33 overall in last month’s draft. He played in 132 games, with 124 starts, in four years at Kansas State where the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.

