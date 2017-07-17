501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Lonzo Ball will miss…

Lonzo Ball will miss summer league final with calf injury

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:34 pm 07/17/2017 05:34pm
Share
FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball speaks during a news conference in El Segundo, Calif. In the midst of the worst stretch in franchise history, the Lakers may have finally found the cornerstone of their future. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game.

The team announced Monday that Ball suffered a mild calf strain in the third quarter Sunday and will be cautious with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Ball has averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He also posted two triple-doubles and four double-digit assist games.

Ball became one of the biggest stories of summer league and his sneaker choice was a daily news item. He made headlines by declining lucrative offers from major sneaker companies in favor of his family’s Big Baller Brand fashion line and his own ZO2 sneaker ($495).

He made his debut in his own shoe then switched to signature shoes by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Jordan Brand in subsequent games.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?