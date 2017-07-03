501

NBA News

Knicks sign Luke Kornet to new two-way contract

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 9:19 pm 07/03/2017 09:19pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have signed former Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet to one of the two-way contracts allowable under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

NBA teams are allowed two two-way players on their roster in addition to their 15-man roster. The two-way player spends most of his time with the NBA club’s G League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days with the NBA team during the season.

The 7-foot-1 Kornet averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season, earning All-SEC and All-SEC defensive honors. He holds the NCAA record for 3-pointers made by a 7-footer with 150.

Kornet is playing with the Knicks’ summer league entry in Orlando.

