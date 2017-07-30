501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Kings hire Brandon Williams…

Kings hire Brandon Williams as assistant GM

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 5:20 pm 07/30/2017 05:20pm
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have hired Brandon Williams as their assistant general manager.

General manager Vlade Divac said Sunday that Williams brings the organization a deep knowledge of player development and basketball operations, along with legal skills.

Williams spent the past four seasons as an executive with Philadelphia, most recently serving as vice president of basketball administration and general manager of the NBA G-League’s Delaware 87ers.

Williams previously spent nine seasons in the league office as director of NBA player development and associate vice president of basketball operations. He also has a law degree from Rutgers.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?