501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Kelly Olynyk agrees to…

Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 8:20 pm 07/06/2017 08:20pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.

A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 percent last season.

Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?