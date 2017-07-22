501.5
Japanese art collection of former Cavaliers owner on display

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Museum of Art has organized an exhibition of Japanese and Korean art bequeathed to the museum by the former co-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team.

George Gund III, who died in 2013 from stomach cancer, donated 55 pieces of Japanese and Korean art to the Cleveland museum. A portion of that donation is now on display.

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2trsN3l ) Gund co-owned the Cavaliers with his brother Gordon Gund from 1983 to 2005.

George Gund also was a film enthusiast who backed the Sundance Film Festival and made a number of grants to Cleveland art institutions during his lifetime.

Items displayed in the exhibition primarily include paintings in ink on paper, large ceramic jars and delicate porcelain containers used to store tea.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

