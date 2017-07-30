501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Iverson no-shows Big3 games…

Iverson no-shows Big3 games in Dallas, league investigating

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 6:57 pm 07/30/2017 06:57pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Allen Iverson did not show up for the Big3’s games in Dallas, and the league says it is investigating his absence.

The former NBA MVP is the biggest star in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. Iverson signed on as a player and coach of Three’s Company for the league’s inaugural season.

He hasn’t been playing very much — he didn’t play at all in his much-hyped return to Philadelphia — and the league says in a statement it had no advance notice that Iverson wouldn’t attend the game Sunday.

The league says it will make a statement once it has gathered all the facts surrounding Iverson’s absence.

DerMarr Johnson, the team’s co-captain, took over the coaching duties Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?