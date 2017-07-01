501

AP Source: Tony Snell agrees on 4-year deal with Bucks

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 12:17 am 07/01/2017 12:17am
A person with knowledge of the situation says Tony Snell has agreed on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $46 million to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the first moves that came when the NBA’s free-agency window officially opened.

The fourth year of the deal is a player option and comes with $44 million guaranteed, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the league’s moratorium preventing signings until July 6.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Snell started 80 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 8.5 points and shooting 45 percent from the field — both career bests. He spent his first three seasons with Chicago, playing mostly in a reserve role.

