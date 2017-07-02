AP Source: Taj Gibson joining Minnesota on 2-year, $28M deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Taj Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized until the NBA’s moratorium ends Thursday.

Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Thibodeau. The Bulls traded him to Oklahoma City late last season.

For his career, Gibson has averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. In Minnesota, he’ll be a new addition along with another former Bulls teammate — Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Timberwolves last month.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report

