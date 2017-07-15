AP source: Pelicans agree to terms with Rajon Rondo

A person with knowledge of the situation of tells The Associated Press that the New Orleans have agreed in principle on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.

The person says Rondo is expected to sign his contract next week and the terms are still being finalized. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made.

The deal joins Rondo with fellow Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The addition gives coach Alvin Gentry the flexibility to play Jrue Holiday more at shooting guard, an effective position for him in the past.

Rondo was a four-time All-Star and won a championship with the Celtics. But he has bounced from Dallas to Sacramento to Chicago in the last three seasons.

Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.