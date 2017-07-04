501

AP source: Patrick Patterson agrees to deal with Thunder

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 10:42 pm 07/04/2017 10:42pm
A person with knowledge of the details says forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Patterson is leaving Toronto to join All-Star Paul George in a new-look Thunder frontcourt, the person told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was granted anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until Thursday.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Patterson was a valuable reserve for the Raptors, averaging 7.6 points in nearly four seasons. But he struggled badly in last season’s playoffs, shooting 28 percent from the field.

The Raptors kept Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka but Patterson has a chance to fill a need in Oklahoma City, where Taj Gibson left for Minnesota and Domantas Sabonis was dealt to Indiana in the trade for George.

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.

