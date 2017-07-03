501

NBA News

AP Source: Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year deal with Warriors

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 6:37 pm 07/03/2017 06:37pm
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth about $53 million to remain with the Golden State Warriors.

The deal calls for about $25 million in the first year with a player option for the second season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

It represents a significant giveback for the NBA Finals MVP, who could have signed a max deal that would have paid him millions more next season. The concession from Durant gave the Warriors enough room to lock up Steph Curry to a max contract and bring back Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Durant joined Golden State last season after 10 years in Oklahoma City and helped lead the Warriors to their second championship in three seasons.

