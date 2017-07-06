AP Source: James Johnson staying with Miami Heat

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says James Johnson is returning to the Miami Heat, agreeing to terms Thursday on a contract that will be finalized later this week.

Johnson accepted a four-year, $60 million offer, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract is not expected to be signed until Friday.

Johnson revived his career in Miami last season, averaging 12.8 points — his best, by far, in his eight NBA years. He shed 40 pounds and finished sixth in the league’s Most Improved Player voting.

His agreement came one day after Dion Waiters also agreed to stay in Miami, another deal expected to be formalized on Friday. And it was completed not long after Miami agreed to sign Kelly Olynyk to a four-year deal.

