AP Source: Cavs agree to terms with free agent Jeff Green

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 8:14 pm 07/07/2017 08:14pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million contract with free agent forward Jeff Green.

Green’s deal is worth the veteran’s minimum, said the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Green hasn’t signed the contract.

The 6-foot-9 Green averaged 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Orlando Magic last season. He previously played for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green sat out the 2011-12 season with a heart condition. He will turn 31 in August.

He has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds during his career. Green has appeared in 38 postseason games, most recently with the Clippers in 2015-16.

The Cavs have also signed free agents Kyle Korver and Jose Calderon since the start of free agency.

