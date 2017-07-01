501

AP source: Bulls re-sign forward Cristiano Felicio

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 11:55 am 07/01/2017 11:55am
CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with reserve forward Cristiano Felicio.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Saturday to The Associated Press because the deal has not been announced.

The 6-foot-9 Felicio signed with the Bulls two years ago after playing in Brazil the previous season. He developed into a consistent backup last season, averaging 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 66 games.

The rebuilding Bulls are high on Felicio’s potential and are focusing on developing young players. They traded All-Star guard Jimmy Butler to Minnesota on draft night for three players 23 and younger — Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to No. 7 overall pick Lauri Markkanen.

