Warriors’ Kerr to pursue more answers for health issues

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:55 pm 06/19/2017 07:55pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be given time throughout the summer to explore medical options that could alleviate the symptoms he still experiences nearly two years after a spinal fluid leak from back surgery.

General manager Bob Myers said Monday that Kerr would have time off as needed to find more options to better his long-term health, and Kerr said he would be traveling to do so. The GM said: “I think at the point we’re at now, it’s what makes you 5-10-15 percent better? And that’s what he’s going to pursue and explore with our blessing.”

The 51-year-old Kerr returned from a six-week absence for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and coached the rest of the way as Golden State won its second championship in three seasons. He stepped away after Game 2 against Portland in the first round of the playoffs.

