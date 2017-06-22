502

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Suns nab forward Josh…

Suns nab forward Josh Jackson with 4th overall pick

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 8:07 pm 06/22/2017 08:07pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected small forward Josh Jackson of Kansas with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday.

Jackson brings athleticism, energy and a strong defensive ability to a Suns team already loaded with youthful talent as the franchise continues the long climb to relevance.

The 6-foot-8, 207-pound forward averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks. The 20-year-old Jackson was the Big 12 freshman of the year and an all-Big 12 first-team selection.

He fills a need for defense that the Suns have needed. His shooting needs work but he is considered by many observers as the best all-around athlete in the draft.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Suns nab forward Josh…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News