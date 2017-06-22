Suns nab forward Josh Jackson with 4th overall pick

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected small forward Josh Jackson of Kansas with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday.

Jackson brings athleticism, energy and a strong defensive ability to a Suns team already loaded with youthful talent as the franchise continues the long climb to relevance.

The 6-foot-8, 207-pound forward averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks. The 20-year-old Jackson was the Big 12 freshman of the year and an all-Big 12 first-team selection.

He fills a need for defense that the Suns have needed. His shooting needs work but he is considered by many observers as the best all-around athlete in the draft.