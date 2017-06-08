800

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Pregame.com Line

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:38 pm 06/08/2017 05:38pm
Share
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -156 Colorado +146
at PITTSBURGH -115 Miami +105
at ATLANTA -108 New York -102
at ST. LOUIS -158 Philadelphia +148
at ARIZONA -134 Milwaukee +124
at Los Angeles -187 Cincinnati +172
American League
at CLEVELAND -248 Chicago +228
at BOSTON -155 Detroit +145
at TAMPA BAY -135 Oakland +125
at NEW YORK -120 Baltimore +110
at HOUSTON -179 Los Angeles +167
Toronto -107 at SEATTLE -103
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -172 Texas +160
at SAN DIEGO -105 Kansas City -105
at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Minnesota -105
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State 6 (228½) at CLEVELAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Topics:
Latest News MLB News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Pregame.com Line
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News