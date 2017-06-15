502

Pistons’ Caldwell-Pope gets probation in March traffic stop

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:35 pm 06/15/2017 12:35pm
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Auburn Hills, Mich. Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit. Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment Wednesday June 14, 2017, after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio File)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2s4c7Bj ) Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment on Wednesday in a Rochester Hills courtroom after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed.

Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph (72 kilometers per hour) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Caldwell-Pope continued to play for the team last season and is a restricted free agent.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

