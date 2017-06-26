NBA All-Defensive Teams

|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|2 points for first team; 1 for second team
|First Team
|
|1st
|2nd
|Pts
|F Draymond Green, GS
|99
|–
|198
|C Rudy Gobert, Utah
|97
|2
|196
|F Kawhi Leonard, SA
|93
|6
|192
|G Chris Paul, LAC
|61
|18
|140
|G Patrick Beverley, Hou
|38
|34
|110
|Second Team
|G Tony Allen, Mem
|17
|46
|80
|G Danny Green, SA
|21
|26
|68
|C Anthony Davis, NO
|–
|58
|58
|F Andre Roberson, OKC
|3
|47
|53
|F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|7
|21
|35
Others receiving votes, with point totals (first-team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley (12), Boston, 46; Klay Thompson (16), Golden State, 45; John Wall (14), Washington, 38); DeAndre Jordan (1), LA Clippers, 35; Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 35; Hassan Whiteside (1), Miami, 25; Marcus Smart (5), Boston, 21; Jimmy Butler, Chicago, 18; LeBron James (1), Cleveland, 12; Robert Covington (2), Philadelphia, 11; Russell Westbrook (5), Oklahoma City, 10; Paul George, Indiana, 7; Kevin Durant, Golden State, 6; Dwight Howard (1), Atlanta, 6; Mike Conley (1), Memphis, 5; Jae Crowder, Boston, 5; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 5; Wesley Matthews (2), Dallas, 4; Stephen Curry, Golden State, 3; Andre Iguodala (1), Golden State, 3; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte, 3; Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, 3; P.J. Tucker, Toronto, 3; Trevor Ariza, Houston, 2; Nicolas Batum, Charlotte, 2; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 2; Eric Gordon (1), Houston, 2; Karl-Anthony Towns (1), Minnesota, 2; Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Detroit, 1; George Hill, Utah, 1; Serge Ibaka, Toronto, 1; Damian Lillard, Portland, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, LA Clippers, 1; Austin Rivers, LA Clippers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 1; Cody Zeller, Charlotte, 1.