NBA All-Defensive Teams

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 1:43 pm 06/26/2017 01:43pm
(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
2 points for first team; 1 for second team
First Team
1st 2nd Pts
F Draymond Green, GS 99 198
C Rudy Gobert, Utah 97 2 196
F Kawhi Leonard, SA 93 6 192
G Chris Paul, LAC 61 18 140
G Patrick Beverley, Hou 38 34 110
Second Team
G Tony Allen, Mem 17 46 80
G Danny Green, SA 21 26 68
C Anthony Davis, NO 58 58
F Andre Roberson, OKC 3 47 53
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 7 21 35

Others receiving votes, with point totals (first-team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley (12), Boston, 46; Klay Thompson (16), Golden State, 45; John Wall (14), Washington, 38); DeAndre Jordan (1), LA Clippers, 35; Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 35; Hassan Whiteside (1), Miami, 25; Marcus Smart (5), Boston, 21; Jimmy Butler, Chicago, 18; LeBron James (1), Cleveland, 12; Robert Covington (2), Philadelphia, 11; Russell Westbrook (5), Oklahoma City, 10; Paul George, Indiana, 7; Kevin Durant, Golden State, 6; Dwight Howard (1), Atlanta, 6; Mike Conley (1), Memphis, 5; Jae Crowder, Boston, 5; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 5; Wesley Matthews (2), Dallas, 4; Stephen Curry, Golden State, 3; Andre Iguodala (1), Golden State, 3; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte, 3; Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, 3; P.J. Tucker, Toronto, 3; Trevor Ariza, Houston, 2; Nicolas Batum, Charlotte, 2; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 2; Eric Gordon (1), Houston, 2; Karl-Anthony Towns (1), Minnesota, 2; Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Detroit, 1; George Hill, Utah, 1; Serge Ibaka, Toronto, 1; Damian Lillard, Portland, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, LA Clippers, 1; Austin Rivers, LA Clippers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 1; Cody Zeller, Charlotte, 1.

