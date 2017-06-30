Knicks waive Ndour before deadline to guarantee salary

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived forward Maurice Ndour before his 2017-18 contract would have become guaranteed.
Ndour would have been due $1.3 million if he was still on the roster after Friday, so the Knicks saved some money ahead of free agency.
A native of Senegal, Ndour averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 32 games, including four starts, last season.
