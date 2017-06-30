501

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Knicks waive Ndour before…

Knicks waive Ndour before deadline to guarantee salary

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 7:58 pm 06/30/2017 07:58pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived forward Maurice Ndour before his 2017-18 contract would have become guaranteed.

Ndour would have been due $1.3 million if he was still on the roster after Friday, so the Knicks saved some money ahead of free agency.

A native of Senegal, Ndour averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 32 games, including four starts, last season.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Knicks waive Ndour before…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News