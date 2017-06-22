Hornets select guard Malik Monk with No. 11 pick in draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets bolstered their offense by selecting shooting guard Malik Monk from Kentucky with the 11th pick in the NBA draft.

Two days after trading for eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard to upgrade their inside game, the Hornets turned to their perimeter shooting Thursday night with the addition of the 6-foot-3 Monk.

Monk raised his stock with a 47-point performance on eight 3-pointers against eventual national champion North Carolina last December. Monk went on to be named SEC freshman of the year, averaging 19.8 points per game and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range. He was the winner of the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard after establishing a Kentucky freshman-record with 754 points.

He finished as the second-highest scoring freshman in the country, behind only No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz of Washington (23.2 ppg).

Monk helps fill the void created by the trade that sent backup shooting guard Marco Belinelli to Atlanta in the deal for Howard. He is expected to work into the rotation as a backup to Nicolas Batum.

The Hornets finished 18th in the league in 3-point shooting percentage last season at 35.1 percent.

Monk was projected to go in the top 10 in many mock drafts, but instead fell to the Hornets.

That didn’t seem to faze his much.

“You never know,” Monk said in an interview with ESPN shortly after being selected. “I was praying for the best situation and hopefully this is it.”

Monk spoke with Hornets owner and former NBA star Michael Jordan on Skype earlier this week and came away excited about the prospect of coming to Charlotte.

“It went well and they picked me,” Monk said with a laugh.

