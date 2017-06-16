502

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:06 pm 06/16/2017 03:06pm
BASEBALL
American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Kevin Reiher.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released C Matt Passerelle and RHP Mark Vasquez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded INF Casio Grider to Texas for a player to be named. Released RHP Josh Laxer.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Dennis O’Grady and LHP Rafael Perez. Placed RHPs John Brownell and Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo and OF Daniel Rockett

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP El’Hajj Muhammad from Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Detroit’s Reggie Bullock and Indiana’s Monta Ellis five games each, for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Their suspensions will begin with the next NBA regular season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Justice Liggins, OL Trevan Brown, OL Cody Speller, LB Nick Temple, DB Darnell Walker Jr. and DB Matt Smalley.

HOCKEY
ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Joe Fallon to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Promoted Jeffrey Kirpas to women’s assistant basketball coach.

FLORIDA — Signed football coach Jim McElwain and men’s basketball coach Mike White to contract extensions through 2023.

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE — Named Ron Macosko men’s and women’s golf coach.

