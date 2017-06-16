Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Kevin Reiher.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released C Matt Passerelle and RHP Mark Vasquez.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded INF Casio Grider to Texas for a player to be named. Released RHP Josh Laxer.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Dennis O’Grady and LHP Rafael Perez. Placed RHPs John Brownell and Matt Larkins on the inactive list.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo and OF Daniel Rockett
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP El’Hajj Muhammad from Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Detroit’s Reggie Bullock and Indiana’s Monta Ellis five games each, for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
Their suspensions will begin with the next NBA regular season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Justice Liggins, OL Trevan Brown, OL Cody Speller, LB Nick Temple, DB Darnell Walker Jr. and DB Matt Smalley.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Joe Fallon to a one-year contract.
BROWN — Promoted Jeffrey Kirpas to women’s assistant basketball coach.
FLORIDA — Signed football coach Jim McElwain and men’s basketball coach Mike White to contract extensions through 2023.
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE — Named Ron Macosko men’s and women’s golf coach.