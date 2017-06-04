NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Former Lakers player Derek…

Former Lakers player Derek Fisher accused of DUI after crash

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:04 pm 06/04/2017 01:04pm
Share

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway.

The California Highway Patrol says neither Fisher nor his passenger, former “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash early Sunday.

Authorities say Fisher was driving on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange.

The car hit the shoulder’s concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof.

The Highway Patrol says officers discovered that Fisher had been drinking and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Former Lakers player Derek…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News