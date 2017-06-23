Family affair: Lakers get Lonzo Ball and dad with No. 2 pick

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Lonzo Ball and his dad are staying home with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers selected Ball with the second overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, eagerly accepting the potential risks and enormous rewards surrounding the sublime UCLA playmaker with an attention-grabbing father.

“This is crazy,” Ball said in a phone interview. “You can’t really tell by my emotions, but I feel good. I’m happy to be home.”

Later in the first round, the Lakers underlined their commitment to Ball by officially trading point guard D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. Russell and Timofey Mozgov’s onerous contract went to Brooklyn for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick, Utah forward Kyle Kuzma.

Los Angeles then traded the 28th overall pick to Utah for the 30th and 42nd picks, landing Villanova forward Josh Hart and Indiana center Thomas Bryant.

After the worst four-year stretch in franchise history, the 16-time NBA champion Lakers are rebuilding with the point guard who led the nation with 7.7 assists per game last season a few miles up the 405 freeway with the Bruins. With preternatural court vision, a solid scoring touch and a desire to become a leader, the Los Angeles-area native had everything that his favorite team’s top brass wanted.

“Guys are going to naturally gravitate towards someone who wants to make them better,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “To me, he’s the type of player that, when he’s on the floor, all four guys that are out there with him become better instantly. And that’s a quality and a trait that not many people have. The great ones all have it, and we hope that by the way he plays, everyone else on our team becomes better.”

The Lakers also don’t appear worried about attaching themselves to LaVar Ball , the voluble family patriarch with aspirations of building a global sports empire around his three talented sons, one $495 pair of sneakers at a time.

LaVar Ball has vowed that oldest son Lonzo would end up with the Lakers for two years, claiming he could speak his dream into existence. Moments after it became a reality at the draft in New York, LaVar pulled on a purple-and-gold hat featuring the logo of his Big Baller Brand company — and then declared Lonzo will lead the Lakers back to the playoffs next season as a rookie.

“I’m a very optimistic person, but I don’t look that far into the future,” Walton said. “Right now, I’m hoping (Lonzo) leads us to a couple of summer league victories, and we’ll take it from there.”

Lonzo Ball didn’t blink at his father’s latest pronouncement: “You don’t play to lose, so that’s definitely the goal. … I think they have enough talent. The right people are in charge.”

Lonzo Ball usually grins or sighs when his father gets on the microphone, but he openly acknowledged he also wanted to land with the Lakers, who needed a fortunate showing in the draft lottery just to end up with the second pick. After that bit of serendipity, the Lakers made their plans for Ball well-known earlier this week when they agreed to trade Russell.

When asked if his father might tone it down now that the family dream has been spoken into reality, Ball laughed.

“He’s his own man, so I don’t know what he’s going to do,” he said. “It’s going to be a surprise for you guys and me.”

Walton gets it: After all, he is the son of Hall of Famer Bill Walton, the genial basketball blowhard.

“That will make it more challenging a little bit, but I think that every top draft pick that comes in has a target on their back,” Walton said. “The best players in this league want to set the tone with these young players early, to let them know what it’s like here. I know when I was a young player, I had a target on my back from my own teammates because of things my dad said, but it ended up working out.

“What’s incredible is that according to Zo, his dad has been great. He’s always been there for him. He has supported him. He obviously loves him, and that’s what you want out of a father, so I’m not overly concerned with that.”

Ball receives comparisons to Jason Kidd for his offensive abilities. His cool playmaking turned UCLA into the highest-scoring team in Division I, and he scored 14.6 points per game despite an unorthodox shot.

Ball was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the year, beating out No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz from Washington. He was the conference’s first player to average 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game since Kidd did it at California.

Kuzma impressed the Lakers in a recent draft workout with an outside shooting touch complementing his physical inside game. He is also an above-average passer.

Hart was the only senior drafted in the first round, and most observers think the Lakers got an NBA-ready talent in the former national champion. The Big East player of the year scored 18.7 points per game last season and excelled as a wing defender.

