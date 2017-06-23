502

NBA News

Cleveland Cavaliers donate $875,000 to Habitat for Humanity

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:19 am 06/23/2017 06:19am
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have donated $875,000 in proceeds from NBA Finals watch parties to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

Watch parties were hosted at the Quicken Loans Arena during the NBA Finals this year when the Cavaliers played the Golden State Warriors at Oakland. Fans could buy tickets online for $10.

The watch party program launched during the 2015 NBA Finals, generating more than $260,000.

Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski says it’s “highly appropriate” that playoff support can be translated into a positive outcome for Cleveland neighborhoods.

The team has donated more than $2 million to nonprofits in the city through team fundraisers, in-game raffles and watch parties during the past three years.

The Warriors won the championship, beating the Cavaliers in four of five games during the Finals.

