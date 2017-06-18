502

AP Sources: George informs Pacers he will leave in 2018

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 10:19 pm 06/18/2017 10:19pm
Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that star forward Paul George has informed the Indiana Pacers that he plans to leave the franchise when he becomes a free agent in 2018.

George’s future has been hotly debated for months, and it crystalized this weekend with conversations between George and Pacers management. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the parties were not commenting publicly on the matter.

George has spent all seven of his seasons in Indiana, emerging as one of the league’s top players. He has played in four All-Star games and averaged a career-high 23.7 points last season.

George’s declaration means the Pacers have to decide whether to trade him this summer or risk losing him without compensation next year.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

