502

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP Sources: Bulls trade…

AP Sources: Bulls trade Butler to Timberwolves

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:57 pm 06/22/2017 07:57pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Chicago Bulls have traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall draft pick.

The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

The trade means a reunion for Butler and Tom Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Butler gives Thibodeau the tough-minded scorer and hard-nosed defender that he has been searching for to complement a promising young core.

The Wolves paid a big price to land Butler. They gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn, last year’s No. 5 overall pick in addition to the lottery pick this year.

Topics:
Latest News NBA News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP Sources: Bulls trade…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News