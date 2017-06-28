502

AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 12:24 pm 06/28/2017 12:24pm
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul according to a person familiar with the deal. The league source spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't finalized the trade.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to acquire Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul.

The Clippers will get Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a protected first-round pick next year. The person spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t finalized the trade with free agency coming up on Saturday.

Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.

He will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

The deal was first reported by The Vertical.

