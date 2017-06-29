502

NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP source: Kevin Durant…

AP source: Kevin Durant declines to opt into contract

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:45 pm 06/29/2017 03:45pm
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and will become an unrestricted free agent.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Durant’s choice — which was expected — had not been formally announced. He was due to make more than $27.7 million.

Durant has said he plans to re-sign with the team he led to a championship this month, his first title. He would now have to reach a new deal after free agency begins Saturday.

By going this route, the NBA Finals MVP provides the franchise with financial flexibility to try to bring back other key free agents. Durant had a deadline of Thursday to make his decision.

He is expected to gain a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season and would earn about $31.8 million.

___

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Topics:
Latest News NBA News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » AP source: Kevin Durant…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News