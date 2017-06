WASHINGTON — After a seemingly monthlong hiatus, the NBA Playoffs resume Thursday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors square off in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. Cleveland’s impressive 12-1 run through the postseason has been surpassed only by Golden State’s perfect 12-0 mark and the Warriors’ record-setting point differential.

Will the Warriors make postseason history with a perfect sweep? Will the Cavs derail Golden State’s place in the record books and upset the Warriors a second straight year? Will Draymond Green keep his free-swinging limbs in check? Will LeBron establish himself as the greatest of all time?

Perhaps, most importantly, will we finally get a good series?

The WTOP Sports staff takes its shot at predicting all that and more before the series tips in Oakland Thursday night.

(Getty Images/Ezra Shaw)