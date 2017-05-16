NBA News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Son of Moses Malone…

Son of Moses Malone sues Rockets MVP candidate James Harden

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 5:31 pm 05/16/2017 05:31pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — The son of Hall of Famer Moses Malone is suing Houston Rockets guard James Harden, saying the MVP candidate paid to have him assaulted.

Lawyers representing Moses Malone Jr. say he “was violently attacked by a group of armed men” while entering a club last June after making a Facebook post criticizing Harden for charging $249 at a basketball camp.

The complaint says Harden paid Darian Blount approximately $20,000 “to put a hit on” Malone.

Blount is one of four men who were charged ted last year with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Harden hasn’t faced any charges.

Harden’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Hardin had told Houston TV station Fox 26, “I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NBA News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Son of Moses Malone…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NBA News