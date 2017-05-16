Son of Moses Malone sues Rockets MVP candidate James Harden

HOUSTON (AP) — The son of Hall of Famer Moses Malone is suing Houston Rockets guard James Harden, saying the MVP candidate paid to have him assaulted.

Lawyers representing Moses Malone Jr. say he “was violently attacked by a group of armed men” while entering a club last June after making a Facebook post criticizing Harden for charging $249 at a basketball camp.

The complaint says Harden paid Darian Blount approximately $20,000 “to put a hit on” Malone.

Blount is one of four men who were charged ted last year with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Harden hasn’t faced any charges.

Harden’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Hardin had told Houston TV station Fox 26, “I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue.”

___

