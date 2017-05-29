Pregame.com Line

NBA News

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:38 pm 05/29/2017 05:38pm
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -106 at MIAMI -104
Arizona -107 at PITTSBURGH -103
Los Angeles -106 at ST. LOUIS -104
at NEW YORK -114 Milwaukee +104
Chicago -135 at SAN DIEGO +125
at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Washington +100
American League
at CLEVELAND -159 Oakland +149
New York -120 at BALTIMORE +110
Tampa Bay -115 at TEXAS +105
Boston -173 at CHICAGO +161
at KANSAS CITY OFF Detroit OFF
at MINNESOTA -125 Houston +115
Interleague
at TORONTO -160 Cincinnati +150
at COLORADO -135 Seattle +125
at LA ANGELS OFF Atlanta OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (225½) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Topics:
Latest News MLB News NBA News
